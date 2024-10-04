Mumbai Airport to Suspend Flight Operations for Six Hours for Post-Monsoon Runway Maintenance on October 17

Mumbai Airport will suspend flight operations for six hours on October 17 to conduct post-monsoon maintenance on two of its cross runways, according to Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL). This planned closure is part of the airport's annual maintenance program, with a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) issued six months in advance to notify stakeholders.

"As a part of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) comprehensive post-monsoon runway maintenance plan, the cross runways -- RWY 09/27 and RWY 14/32 -- will be temporarily non-operational on October 17, 2024, from 11 am to 5 pm," MIAL said.

As a part of @CSMIA’s comprehensive Post-Monsoon Runway maintenance plan, the cross runways-RWY 09/27 & RWY 14/32 will be temporarily non-operational on 17th Oct 2024, from 1100 hrs to 1700 hrs. We look forward to the cooperation and support of our passengers. #PassengerAdvisorypic.twitter.com/BUYeIs5iE5 — Mumbai Airport (@CSMIA_Official) October 4, 2024

Also Read| Navratri 2024: Loudspeaker Permission Extended Till Midnight for Last Three Days of Garba in Mumbai.

MIAL noted that flight schedules have been coordinated in advance with key stakeholders to facilitate smooth operations during the planned closure. The primary aim of this maintenance is to perform essential repairs to ensure that the airport’s infrastructure complies with global standards.

This annual post-monsoon maintenance reflects a commitment to operational continuity and passenger safety, underscoring a safety-first approach in airside operations.

