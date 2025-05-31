Mumbai: Alert RPF Constable Saves Passenger’s Life at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (Watch Video)

Mumbai: In a heart-stopping moment at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT), a vigilant RPF constable of Central Railway turned savior, rescuing a passenger who slipped while attempting to board a moving train.

The incident occurred on May 30, 2025, when Train No. 12201 DN LTT-Kochuveli Garib Rath Express had just departed from Platform number 4. In a rush to catch the train, a passenger attempted to board it after it had started moving. He lost his balance and fell into the dangerous gap between the train and the platform.

Shri Ram Narayan Singh, a Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable posted with the Mumbai Division of Central Railway, was on duty nearby. Acting without hesitation, he rushed to the scene and pulled the passenger to safety, narrowly averting a potentially fatal mishap.

According to railway officials, the rescued passenger was in a state of distress and disclosed that he was hurrying due to a family emergency. After being rescued, he was counselled and assisted in continuing his journey safely.

Shri Ram Narayan Singh has been lauded for his alertness, courage, and unwavering sense of duty. His heroic act earned him the title of “Jeevan Rakshak” — a life-saver — as he exemplified the very spirit of the Railway Protection Force.

Central Railway officials praised Singh’s exemplary conduct, highlighting the critical role played by RPF personnel and other railway staff in ensuring the safety of millions of passengers every day.

The Railway administration has once again appealed to passengers to refrain from boarding or deboarding moving trains, emphasizing that such actions pose serious risks to life.