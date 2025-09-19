Mumbai App-Based Cabs Ordered to Match Fares with Kali Peeli Taxis

App-based taxi and rickshaw operators in Mumbai have been directed to align their fare structure with the city’s traditional black-and-yellow cabs. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Transport Authority (MMRTA) issued the order, clarifying that this system will remain in place until separate rates for aggregator services are finalized by the state government. The regulation affects leading platforms such as Ola, Uber, and Rapido. As per the order, the companies were instructed to update their mobile apps with the fare chart of kaali-peeli taxis by 5 pm on September 18. Current fares stand at ₹20.66 per km for non-AC and ₹22.72 for AC cabs.

The MMRTA further directed that these revised taxi fares be treated as the base rate until the government sets specific tariffs for app-based taxis and autorickshaws. Bharat Kalaskar, MMRTA secretary and additional transport commissioner, explained that operators may offer up to 25 percent discounts during off-peak demand, while charging 1.5 times the fare in high-demand hours. He added that app aggregators had agreed to the arrangement in a recent meeting. The authority’s notice also mandated that 80 percent of collected fares must go directly to drivers, safeguarding their earnings amid this temporary adjustment.

Officials noted that the decision came following strong pressure from unions representing app-based cab and auto drivers, who had been demanding a fare hike for months. These unions had threatened to launch a citywide agitation if their requests were ignored. Under the new rule, passengers will face a minimum additional cost of ₹5 per kilometer compared to the earlier rates. Until now, app-based services charged lower base fares of around ₹15–16 for small vehicles. The latest revision is intended to provide a level playing field for traditional taxi operators and app-based drivers.

Meanwhile, driver unions continue to voice dissatisfaction over other policy moves. The Bhartiya Gig Kamgar Manch, representing gig workers including app-based cab and rickshaw drivers, organized a gathering in Mumbai to highlight grievances. A group of drivers also staged a protest outside the Transport Commissioner’s office at Flora Fountain, opposing the government’s decision to issue licences for motorbike taxis. Demonstrators carried placards with slogans mocking aggregator companies and raised chants against Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik, who recently bought a Tesla. The union has warned of a larger protest on September 30 if demands for fare hikes and a halt on bike taxi permits are not addressed.