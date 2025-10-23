Mumbai AQI Improves to ‘Moderate’ at 116 After Post-Diwali Pollution Spike

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Mumbai witnessed a slight improvement on Thursday morning, October 23, 2025, registering a reading of 116, as per the Air Quality Early Warning System. This places the city’s air quality in the ‘moderate’ category. Among the monitoring stations, Bandra-Kurla Complex recorded the highest AQI at 186, followed by Mazgaon (173), Bandra East (172), Navy Nagar Colaba (171), and Worli (168). Despite fluctuations, experts note that the overall air quality is gradually improving after the Diwali pollution surge earlier this week.

Mumbai’s air pollution levels have eased slightly following a post-Diwali spike that pushed readings into the ‘very poor’ category earlier this week. On Wednesday, October 22, the city recorded an AQI of 141, a drop from Tuesday’s alarming level of 341 at the India Meteorological Department’s Colaba station — the worst since the monsoon withdrawal on October 10. Typically, Mumbai experiences a short-term deterioration in air quality after Diwali each year due to increased firecracker emissions and stagnant weather conditions that trap pollutants near the surface.

The AQI scale categorizes air quality into six levels — Good (0-50), Satisfactory (51-100), Moderately Polluted (101-200), Poor (201-300), Very Poor (301-400), and Severe (401-500). The higher the AQI reading, the more harmful it is to human health, particularly for those with respiratory issues. Meanwhile, the city’s weather remains warm and humid. At 5:30 am, the temperature was around 26.4°C, with maximum and minimum levels expected to hover near 35°C and 25°C, respectively. Moderate rain or thundershowers are predicted in several parts of South Konkan-Goa and southern Maharashtra districts.