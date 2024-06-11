Mumbai: ATS Arrests Four Bangladeshi Nationals Living With Fake Documents; Had Voted in Lok Sabha Elections 2024

The Mumbai Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Tuesday, June 11, said that they have arrested four Bangladeshi nationals living in the financial city with fake documents.

During the raid, the ATS officials found that the accused had also voted for the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections as they obtained fake voter ID cards based on fake citizenship documents. Five more Bangladeshis have been identified by ATS, and they are being searched, said Mumbai ATS.

A statement issued by the Mumbai ATS said that acting on the directions of the Assistant Police Commissioner, Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), Juhu Unit, Mumbai, a Bangladeshi national was arrested for acquiring an Indian passport using forged documents. The accused was produced in court and has been remanded in police custody for further investigation.

On June 6, the ATS registered a case under CR No. 454, 456, 459, and 12(B) of the Indian Penal Code, Sections 12(1)(A) of the Passport Act, 1967, and Section 14 of the Foreigners Act, 1946. During the investigation, Bangladeshi nationals were arrested for fraudulently acquiring Indian passports.

Accused names - Rubel Hossain Sheikh (33), Sultan Mahmood Sheikh (46), Hafizur Rahman Sheikh (36), Fakhrul Uddin Sheikh (29). These Bangladeshi nationals illegally entered India and obtained Indian passports. Subsequently, they moved to Surat, Gujarat, and other regions, where they began directing other Bangladeshi nationals to acquire Indian passports through forged documents, stated Mumbai ATS in its statement.

Additionally, they facilitated the acquisition of such passports for anti-national activities. They also participated in voting during the Lok Sabha elections using fake passports. The Bangladeshi nationals used fake Indian passports to deceive Indian authorities. Further investigation is ongoing to trace their accomplices and other illegal activities. All arrested individuals are being interrogated.