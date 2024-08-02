Mumbai: ATS Busts Illegal Telephone Exchange in Nalasopara and Bhiwandi; One Arrested, SIM Boxes Seized

The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has recently uncovered an unauthorized telephone exchange operating with illegal SIM boxes in Nalasopara and Bhiwandi. During the operation, Zafar Babusman Patel (40) was arrested.

The ATS had received intelligence about the illegal operation of a telephone exchange involving SIM boxes in Bhivandi, Naya Gauripada, and Roshanbagh in Nalasopara. Following this, simultaneous raids were conducted at both locations, revealing the operation of a counterfeit telephone exchange.

During the raids, the ATS seized:

- Nine SIM boxes from Danstar

- 246 SIM cards from various companies

- Eight Wi-Fi routers

- 191 antennas used for the SIM boxes

- Inverters

Patel, who had been running this unauthorized exchange for the past 18 months, is estimated to have caused a loss of around three crore rupees to the government. An FIR has been filed, and Patel remains under arrest as the investigation continues.