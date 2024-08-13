Mumbai: Bangladeshi Man Arrested at Airport for Using Fake Indian Passport to Travel to Saudi Arabia

A 25-year-old Bangladeshi man, Usman Kirmat Siddiqui, also known as Mohammad Usman Kirmat Ali Biswas, was arrested at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport after being caught during an attempt to travel to Saudi Arabia. Siddiqui, who had illegally entered India from Bangladesh thirteen years ago with his uncle, had previously traveled to Saudi Arabia twice using an Indian passport obtained from the Pune passport office a decade ago. His third attempt to go to Saudi Arabia was thwarted, leading to his arrest. He faces charges of submitting forged documents to obtain the Indian passport, illegal travel between India and Saudi Arabia, and deceiving government authorities.

Mohammad Usman arrived at the international airport at 1 a.m. late Saturday night. He wanted to go to Saudi Arabia, and after checking his passport, it was found that he was born in Kolkata and had obtained his passport in Pune. Based on his accent, immigration officials suspected that he was a Bangladeshi citizen. Therefore, the officials detained him for questioning.

During interrogation, he admitted that he is a Bangladeshi citizen. Thirteen years ago, he came to India from Bangladesh with his uncle Badshah. After working as a laborer in Kolkata for two years, he settled permanently in Pune. Since then, he has been living at Mill No. 392 in front of the Marathi School in Wakad. In the meantime, he prepared forged documents and obtained an Indian passport in 2014 from Pune under the name Usman Kirmat Siddiqui. In June 2016, he went to Saudi Arabia to work using this passport. After returning to India in September 2022, he went to Saudi Arabia again in April 2023, seven months later. Mohammad Usman reached the international airport on Saturday night, but when the immigration officer found out that he was Bangladeshi, he was handed over to the Sahar police for further questioning.

In this case, based on the complaint of immigration officer Bharat Dinkar Chindge, the police registered a case against Mohammad Usman for traveling between India and Saudi Arabia with a fake Indian passport and arrested him. After the arrest, he was presented in court, where the court sent him to police custody.



