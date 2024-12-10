Mumbai BEST Reroutes 10 Bus Services After Fatal Kurla Accident, Check Details

The BEST has rerouted at least 10 bus services after a fatal accident near Budha Colony, close to Anjum-E-Islam School on S.G. Barve Marg, Kurla (West), on Monday night. The tragic incident claimed six lives and left 43 others injured.

The diversions took effect with the first bus on Tuesday morning after the police closed the Kurla Station bus stand.

According to BEST officials, routes 37, 320, 319, 325, 330, 365, and 446 are now operating from the Kurla depot. Meanwhile, routes 311, 313, and 318, which typically run between Santa Cruz Station and Kurla Station, now take a U-turn at Tilak Nagar and head directly to Santa Cruz Station, bypassing Kurla Station entirely. Additionally, buses on route 310 now take a U-turn at the Tilak Nagar bridge and proceed to Bandra Bus Station.

The Disaster Management Department of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) reported that the accident left a total of 49 people injured, with six fatalities confirmed.

The incident occurred around 9:30 PM on Monday when a BEST electric bus (MH-01, EM-8228) traveling from Kurla Station (West) to LBS Road collided with 30-40 vehicles of various types over a 100-meter stretch. After breaking through its compound wall, the bus crashed into an RCC column of the Solomon Building. Several pedestrians and vehicle occupants were injured in the collision.