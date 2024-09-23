Mumbai: BEST Workers Stage Protest at Wadala Bus Depot Following Violent Attack on Conductor

In response to last week's violent attack on a BEST bus conductor, workers from the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) organization have organized protests at the Wadala bus depot on Monday. The protest follows the brutal assault of conductor Ashok Dagale, who was attacked on duty at the Pila Bungalow stop on September 19. Dagale, employed at the BEST Vikhroli bus depot, was targeted by a 20-22-year-old man, later identified as Shahbaz Khan, who attempted to snatch his cash bag. When Dagale resisted, Khan attacked him with a sharp object, resulting in severe injuries to his neck, shoulder, and waist.

Khan has been arrested, but the incident has shocked the BEST community. In response, the BEST Workers Union is organizing a protest at Wadala Agar at 3:00 PM on Monday, where hundreds of employees are expected to gather. Union leaders expressed outrage over the rising attacks on staff, noting, "An atmosphere of fear has spread among the workers due to numerous incidents involving miscreants," FPJ reported.

Also Read| Mumbai Dharavi Protest: Three Arrested After Attack on BMC Vehicle.

The protests are anticipated to be peaceful, yet they underscore the mounting frustration among BEST workers, who feel their concerns have long been overlooked. Shashank Rao, the leader of the workers' union, assured that bus services will not be affected during the protests.