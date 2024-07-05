Mumbai: BMC Seizes Over 5000 Items In 17 Days Drive Against Illegal Roadside Hawkers

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has continued its crackdown on unauthorized vendors. As part of the "Vendor-Free Zone" campaign, anti-encroachment operations were carried out in several areas under civic jurisdiction from June 18 to July 4, 2024.

During the 17-day drive, around 5,435 items were seized from vendors, including 1,186 four-wheeled handcarts, 1,839 domestic gas cylinders, and 2,410 various other items. The civic body claimed that more than 5,000 illegal hawkers were removed from Dadar, CST, Kurla, Andheri, and other areas.

The civic body stated that it takes action against vendors selling food items openly in a manner that obstructs pedestrians and roads, posing a health hazard. Following the directives of the High Court, BMC Commissioner and Administrator Bhushan Gagrani instructed stricter actions against unauthorized vendors, abandoned vehicles, and sidewalk encroachments. Accordingly, under the guidance of Additional Municipal Commissioner (City) Dr. (Mrs.) Ashwini Joshi, the anti-encroachment operations have been intensified.

To coordinate actions against unauthorized vendors in the Mumbai metropolitan area, the municipal administration and Mumbai Police have initiated joint operations.

During the operations in various departments from June 18, 2024, to July 4, 2024, items such as four-wheeled handcarts, cylinders, stoves, griddles, benches, and shawarma machines were seized.

Seized items details:

Total number of seized items: 5,435

Four-wheeled handcarts: 1,186

Cylinders: 1,839

Various items such as stoves, griddles, pans, iron benches, etc.: 2,410