Mumbai: BMC Worker Dies in Andheri After Feeling Unwell During Election Duty; Investigation Underway

In a heartbreaking incident, Anil Sarjerao Satpute, a motor loader employed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) under the H West ward, tragically passed away on November 21, 2024, while on election duty. Satpute, who was assigned to work at polling station 193 in a municipal school in Andheri East, had reported to duty on the evening of November 19.

At the time, he had expressed feeling unwell, prompting immediate action by his colleagues. He was quickly rushed to a civic hospital in Jogeshwari for medical treatment. Despite efforts by medical staff to treat him, Satpute succumbed to his condition.

Anil Sarjerao Satpute, a BMC employee assigned election duty at a municipal school in Andheri East, tragically passed away today on November 21, at 3.50 pm. (Contd) — Richa Pinto (@richapintoi) November 21, 2024

Civic officials, as well as election authorities, have expressed deep sorrow over his untimely passing. Condolences have been extended to his family, friends, and colleagues in this difficult time. An investigation is underway, and further details about the cause of death are awaited.