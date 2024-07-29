Mumbai BMW Hit And Run Case: 28-Year-Old Man Dies Seven Days After Being Hit by Speeding Car Near Worli Sea Link; Driver Arrested

A 28-year-old man, who was injured after being hit by a speeding car, died seven days after the accident. Vinod Lad was rammed by a BMW car on Abdul Gaffar Khan Road near Worli Sea Link on July 20 and succumbed to his injuries on Saturday, July 27.

Mumbai Police registered a case against car driver Kiran Indulkar and arrested him. Indulkar was taking his employer to a five-star hotel in Worli for a function.

This is the second instance of a fatal accident by a speeding car in Mumbai's Worli this month. On July 9, fisherwoman Kaveri Nakhwa, 45, died after she was dragged for nearly 2 kilometres in Worli after she got tangled in the BMW car, bring driven by Mihir Shah (allegedly under the influence of alcohol), son of Shinde Sena leader Rajesh Shah. The driver later had interchanged the seats with his driver.