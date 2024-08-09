Mumbai BMW Hit-and-Run Case: Forensic Report of Arrested Accused Mihir Shah Reveals No Alcohol Consumption



On the morning of Sunday, July 7th, a tragic accident in front of Atria Mall in Worli led to the death of Kaveri Nakhwa. The collision involved a BMW car and a two-wheeler. Mihir Shah, the primary suspect in the case, was arrested at Virar Fata. During questioning by the Worli police, Mihir Shah verbally admitted that he was driving the car at the time of the accident and that he had consumed alcohol. However, Mihir Shah's blood and urine samples were sent for forensic examination. A senior police officer mentioned that the forensic report was received by the Worli police today, and it came back negative.

Last month, the Worli hit-and-run case in Mumbai garnered significant attention. The main accused, Mihir Shah (23), was driving the BMW that led to the death of a woman who was crushed under the vehicle. The deceased woman was traveling South Mumbai to Worli village with her husband on an Activa scooter. The Worli police arrested the accused, Mihir Shah, nearly 58 hours after the incident from Virar Fata. Due to the time lapse, the alcohol had likely left his system by the time he was caught. However, following his arrest, Mihir Shah underwent a medical examination as per the investigating officers' instructions. His blood and urine samples were sent for testing to the forensic lab (FSL) last month. The Worli police have now received the forensic report, which has come back negative. Consequently, the police will have to present this case in court based on circumstantial evidence.

After his arrest, Mihir Shah verbally confessed to the police that he was driving the car himself and had consumed alcohol at the time of the accident. This confession was also video recorded. While searching for Mihir, the police detained his family from a resort in Shahpur, including his sister Kinjal Shah, his other sister Pooja Shah, his mother Mini Shah, and his friend Avdit. They were later released after questioning.

Following this, the Worli police sent a letter to the RTO to permanently revoke Mihir's driving license due to drunk driving. In this case, the police had also arrested Mihir Shah's father, Rajesh Shah, who had arrived in Bandra's Kalanagar to tow the BMW car. Additionally, Rajrishi Rajendra Singh Badawat, who was present in the car with Mihir, was also arrested.

