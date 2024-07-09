Mumbai BMW Hit-and-Run Case: ‘I Asked Him To Stop Car, Yet He Didn’t Stop’, Victim’s Husband Recounts Ordeal

The husband of Kaveri Nakhva, who was killed in a BMW hit-and-run incident in Worli on Monday, recounts a harrowing incident and said that he tried to stop the car by banging on it, but the driver did not stop it.

Pradeep Liladhar Nakhva and his wife Kaveri were returning from the Crawford Market on Monday morning when their scooter was hit from behind by a speeding BMW. During the interview with news agency PTI, the husband further said that they were riding at a speed of 30-35 kmph when the luxury vehicle hit them from behind.

Also Read | Mumbai Hit-and-Run Case : Marathi Actor Jaywant Wadkar Seeks Justice for Niece, Demands Death Penalty for Accused.

Pradeep stated that due to the impact of the crash, they landed on the bonnet of the BMW car. "The driver pressed the brake, causing me to fall off, but my wife was trapped under the front wheel. I tried to stop the car by banging the bonnet, but the driver did not stop and dragged my wife towards the west end of the sea link," Nakhva told PTI.

VIDEO | Mumbai BMW hit-and-run case: "I asked him to stop, yet he didn't stop; he ran away. She (the deceased) must have been in so much pain. Everyone knows this but no one is doing anything. There is no one for the poor," says Pradeep Liladhar Nakhwa, husband of deceased Kaveri… pic.twitter.com/jMKLlPzHrZ — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 9, 2024

"I asked him to stop, yet he didn't stop; he ran away. She (the deceased) must have been in so much pain. Everyone knows this but no one is doing anything. There is no one for the poor," said Pradeep Liladhar Nakhwa.

He demanded sticker punishment for 24-year-old Mihir Shah, son of Shinde Sena leader Rajesh Shah, who was driving the car. Ever since the incident came to light, the accused has been absconding. Nakhva said that he will "drag the driver" in the same way that his wife was "dragged". He said his wife could have been alive today had the driver pulled the brakes in time.

Also Read | Mumbai Hit-and-Run: Main Accused Mihir Shah on the Run, Family Unreachable.

Amrutha, daughter of Kaveri Nakhva, fell emotional during the interview and said, "Mumma does not like it when I cry. I am holding myself, but I cannot hold myself back. I want my mumma back. She is everything to me. Will you bring my mumma back?"

The Mumbai Police has formed 14 teams to arrest Mihir Shah who has been missing since he the car he was allegedly driving hit a scooter on Dr Annie Besant Road in Worli. A lookout notice has been issued for Mihir, who is absconding.