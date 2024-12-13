Mumbai Building Collapse: 6-Storey Building Partially Collapses in Bhendi Bazar, Search Operation On (Watch Video)

A six-storey vacant building partially collapsed at the Bhendi Bazar area of south Mumbai in the early hours of Friday, December 13. According to the police, no casualties have been reported so far.

The incident occurred around 12.30 am on the Nishanpada Road. As per primary information, the building was vacant as it was in dilapidated condition. After receiving the information, five vehicles of the fire brigade were rushed to the spot to conduct a search-and-rescue operation.

Building Collapse in Bhendi Bazar

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: A portion of a G+4 floors building collapsed in Dongri area. Work to clear the debris underway, no casualties reported. pic.twitter.com/PZ0EE71TzF — ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2024

As locals had gathered near the building in large numbers, police also rushed to the spot to prevent any law-and-order situation.

Congress MLA Amin Patel said, "This is a building namely Noor Villa, there were so many cracks in it, funds were being arranged, but repair work did not happen and a protion of this building collapsed today. There is no causlties as per fire brigade and Police. BMC, Police and fire brigade are working to clear the debris..."