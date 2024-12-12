BEST Bus Accident at CSMT: 55-Year-Old Man Dies After Being Hit by Biker, Case Registered

A 55-year-old man, Haseinar Andunhi, lost his life in a tragic accident near CSMT on Wednesday after being run over by a BEST bus. The incident occurred when a biker hit Andunhi, causing him to fall and get crushed under the rear wheel of the bus.

The MRA Marg Police immediately began an investigation and filed a case against the biker. The accident happened around 4:30 PM near Bhatia Junction in the CSMT area. The deceased, dressed in a white shirt and lungi, was identified as Haseinar Andunhi, a native of Kerala, who earned his livelihood through small-scale business ventures.

According to police, Andunhi lost balance after being hit by the biker and fell under the moving BEST bus, resulting in his instant death. The bus, driven by Dnyandev Jagdale, was en route from Anushakti Nagar to Colaba. The driver stated during police questioning that the pedestrian was already on the ground due to the biker's hit when the tragic event occurred.

CCTV Footage Leads to Biker's Arrest

Police reviewed CCTV footage from the accident site and traced the biker’s vehicle number. This led them to Dongri, where the accused was apprehended. The biker, identified as Mohammad Sahil Siddiqui (20), has been charged with reckless driving, leading to death.

Following the accident, Andunhi's body was shifted to St. George Hospital. While the BEST bus driver was questioned, the primary blame fell on the biker. Siddiqui was arrested on Thursday after the CCTV footage confirmed his involvement in the incident.

Police are continuing their investigation to ensure justice for the victim and his family.