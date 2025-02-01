Mumbai: Businessman Duped in Rs 7.42 Crore Land Scam, FIR Against IPS Officer’s Husband

A case of fraud amounting to ₹7.42 crore has come to light, where victims were lured with promises of securing government land at cheaper rates. The victim, a businessman, has lodged a complaint at Colaba Police Station. An FIR has been registered against Purushottam Chavan, the husband of an IPS officer, in connection with the case.

Notably, Chavan was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in June in a TDS scam case and is currently in judicial custody. ED has filed a charge sheet against him in a ₹263 crore tax evasion case, which is under investigation. During the probe, ED uncovered this fraud as well.

How the Fraud Was Carried Out

According to the police, the complaint was filed by 48-year-old Ravasahab Anant Desai, a textile businessman currently residing in Surat, Gujarat.

As per the complaint, the accused promised to secure land at subsidized rates under the government quota. Additionally, they assured the victim of obtaining 'Development Rights Certificates' from Pune and Thane municipal corporations and securing a contract to supply T-shirts and hoodies to the Maharashtra Police Academy in Nashik.

Purushottam Chavan allegedly took ₹7,42,05,475 from the complainant in his bank account. To execute the fraud, the accused prepared forged documents and falsely claimed their registration at the Thane stamp registrar’s office. Later, they handed over photocopies of these fake documents to deceive the victim.

FIR and Legal Action

Following Ravasahab Desai’s complaint, an FIR has been registered against Purushottam Chavan, Narayan Sawant, and Yashwant Pawar under sections 419, 420, 465, 467, 468, 471, and 120(B) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The fraud took place between March 2015 and April 2024. The case has been handed over to Mumbai Police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) for further investigation, and legal proceedings are underway.