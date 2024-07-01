Mumbai: C D Barfiwala and Gopal Krishna Gokhale Flyovers In Andheri To Open for Traffic From July 4 Evening

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) announced the commencement of westbound traffic on the C.D. Barfiwala and recently resurfaced Gopal Krishna Gokhale flyovers from the evening of July 4th. The civic body received a 'Non-Objection Certificate' from the Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute (VJTI) after successful completion of the connection between the two flyovers.

Technical consultants from VJTI, IIT, and Structronics Consulting Engineers oversaw the project's execution. Hydraulic jacks and steel plates were used to connect the C.D. Barfiwala Flyover partially to the Gopal Krishna Gokhale Flyover at a matching height. This challenging task was completed successfully and on schedule, with critical tests like non-destructive and load tests passing as well.

“Following the successful test results, VJTI issued the 'Non-Objection Certificate' to the Municipal Administration on Sunday, June 30, 2024. As a result, the remaining auxiliary works and surveys will be completed within the next two days. Subsequently, from 5 PM onwards on July 4, 2024, traffic will be allowed in the Juhu direction from Andheri,” said a senior civic official.

Light vehicles will be permitted on the bridge, with barriers installed for heavy vehicles. The second phase of work on the Gopal Krishna Gokhale Bridge is currently underway within the railway department's boundaries. Access to the C.D. Barfiwala and Gokhale flyovers is restricted to light vehicles for now, with height barriers in place for heavy vehicles. Heavy vehicle access will be granted upon completion of the second phase of work.

According to the BMC's Bridge Department, the stability of the C.D. Barfiwala Bridge has been ensured using specific types of jacks, securely positioning it on column bases. Work on the southern part of the main bridge is progressing rapidly, with connections to the southern alignment of Marginal Road being finalized.

Earlier plans by the civic body aimed to open the C.D. Barfiwala and Gopal Krishna Gokhale flyovers to traffic on July 1, 2024. However, due to remaining auxiliary works, this was postponed. The C.D. Barfiwala Flyover segment was lifted 1,397 millimeters on one side and 650 millimeters on the other to align with the Gopal Krishna Gokhale Flyover. Concrete curing is currently underway to ensure both flyovers can open to traffic by July 1, 2024.

“The curing process is expected to take approximately 14 days, utilizing high-quality concrete to expedite the work. Following this, a load test will be conducted on the bridge within 24 hours. The joint work on the flyovers is nearing completion, and necessary preparations for their phased opening to traffic are underway as planned,” added the official.