Mumbai: Cab Driver Drags Man on Car Bonnet for Several Kilometres After Violent Clash in Vile Parle (Watch Video)

A shocking incident unfolded in Mumbai's Vile Parle area in the early hours of Wednesday when a cab driver allegedly dragged a man on the bonnet of his car for several kilometres along the Western Express Highway. The confrontation began outside the domestic terminal of Mumbai airport, where the two men got into a heated argument. According to reports, the altercation turned violent when the cab driver, identified as Bhimprasad Mahanto, punched the man before attempting to flee the scene. In a desperate bid to stop him, the man jumped onto the bonnet of the moving car, clinging on as the driver sped away.

The dangerous episode was captured on video by a passerby, who subsequently alerted the Regional Transport Office (RTO). The RTO forwarded the footage and details to the local police, prompting swift action. The video clearly shows the man holding on tightly to the vehicle while communicating with another individual riding a two-wheeler nearby, who was also recording the incident. Following the investigation, a case was registered against Bhimprasad Mahanto under Section 35(3) of the Bharatiya Nayaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 184 of the Motor Vehicle Act. Additionally, the cab was seized, and the driver received a notice from the Mumbai airport police.