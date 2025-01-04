Mumbai Car Accident: Two Drivers Booked for Racing on Coastal Road, Licenses Suspended

On Friday evening, a car racing along the Coastal Road lost control and crashed into the road’s barrier. Following the incident, the Malabar Hill Police filed an FIR against the drivers of both racing vehicles. Additionally, the RTO has suspended the licenses of the two drivers for three months.

The incident occurred around 4 PM when two young men were recklessly speeding their cars. One of the vehicles, a white sedan bearing registration number MH 12 FY 7***, collided with the Coastal Road wall. Responding swiftly, the Malabar Hill Police registered an FIR and seized the two vehicles involved—MH 12 FY 7*** and MH 03 AW 2***. Subsequent action led to the suspension of the drivers’ licenses for three months.

Providing more details, Joint Commissioner Ravi Gaikwad confirmed the suspension of the licenses for two months, adding that strict action will be taken under the Motor Vehicle Act to curb such violations.

This crackdown comes amidst the state-wide Road Safety Campaign being conducted in Maharashtra from January 1 to January 31, 2025. The initiative aims to reduce road accidents through awareness programs and strict enforcement measures. Reckless racing, particularly by youth on highways, has been identified as a significant concern, endangering not just their lives but also violating traffic regulations. Under this campaign, violations will be addressed rigorously, with penalties imposed under the BNS and Motor Vehicle Act.

Authorities hope that these steps will deter reckless driving and make roads safer for all.