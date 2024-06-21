Mumbai: CBI Inspector Falls Victim to Cybercrime, Loses Rs 2.80 Lakh; Case Registered

Mumbai: A case has surfaced where cybercriminals gained access to the bank account and mobile phone details of a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inspector, resulting in the withdrawal of Rs 2.80 lakh from his account. The Pantnagar police have registered a case against unknown culprits and are actively searching for them.

The complainant, a 36-year-old resident of Ghatkopar (East) CBI Colony, serves as an inspector in the CBI and is currently posted at the Banking Security Fraud Cell of the CBI in Bandra-Kurla Complex. He holds a savings account at the State Bank of India, Gangapur City, Rajasthan branch. As of June 13, the account held a balance of Rs 4.87 lakh, but on June 16, upon checking his bank app, the complainant discovered the balance had dropped to Rs 2.80 lakh.

Upon noticing the substantial withdrawal, the complainant investigated his account using the State Bank of India app and found that Rs 2.80 lakh had been withdrawn over the past three days. He suspects that cybercriminals illicitly obtained confidential details of his mobile phone and account, leading to the unauthorized withdrawals. Pantnagar police have lodged a complaint regarding this incident and are currently conducting an investigation.