Mumbai: Clerk Arrested Red-Handed for Accepting Rs 15 Lakh Bribe; Additional Sessions Judge Under Scanner

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday carried out a major operation and arrested a clerk posted at the Mazgaon City Civil and Sessions Court for accepting a bribe of ₹15 lakh. An Additional Sessions Judge has also been accused of demanding a bribe and conspiring in the case. Both have been booked under Sections 7, 7(A), and 12 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. The ACB has launched a search for the accused judge.

According to the ACB, the case pertains to a property owned by the complainant’s wife’s company, which has been under litigation since 2015. The Bombay High Court, on April 27, 2016, had issued an order prohibiting third-party rights over the disputed land. Later, when it was determined that the property’s value was less than ₹10 crore, the case was transferred to the Mazgaon City Civil Court in March 2024.

On September 9, 2025, when the complainant’s representative was present in court, clerk Chandrakant Vasudev expressed a desire to speak privately. During a meeting at a Starbucks café in Chembur on September 12, Vasudev allegedly demanded a bribe of ₹25 lakh to ensure a favourable court decision — ₹10 lakh for himself and ₹15 lakh for the concerned judge.

Despite the complainant’s refusal, the clerk persistently repeated his demand. Choosing not to pay, the complainant approached the ACB and lodged a formal complaint on November 10, 2025. Following verification, investigators confirmed that the clerk was ready to accept ₹15 lakh. The next day, November 11, an ACB team laid a trap and caught Vasudev red-handed while accepting the bribe amount.

During interrogation, Vasudev revealed that he had informed the concerned judge about receiving the bribe money. The investigation is being conducted under the supervision of Police Inspector Sunit Dighe, with Assistant Police Commissioner Pravin Navadkar appointed as the supervisory officer.

ACB sources said that the role of the judge is being probed as a top priority, and further steps are being taken to gather necessary evidence in the case.