Mumbai: CM Devendra Fadnavis Inaugurates Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum in Byculla (Watch Video)

Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum was inaugurated by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday, December 8, in Mumbai's Byculla area. According to the CM the museum will boost tourism in the financial capital of India.

During the inauguration CM Fadnavis said, "the richness of a city is not seen in the wealth of its people or its towering buildings, but through its museums," reported Midday. The event was organised by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The renovated Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum in Byculla was-inaugurated today, by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. This was the CM’s first inauguration of a BMC project since he took charge as Maharashtra CM last month. pic.twitter.com/D5m4QdqXKm — Richa Pinto (@richapintoi) January 8, 2025

The 154-year-old Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum in Byculla is the oldest in Maharashtra and the third oldest in the country. The museum was closed to the public during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. After five years of restoration, it reopened on Wednesday.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) began the restoration work in 2023 and completed it within 18 months. Civic officials said the authorities spent Rs 2.8 crore on the project, reported The Indian Express.