Mumbai Coastal Road Accident: Speeding Car Plunges Into Arabian Sea Near Worli, Driver Rescued by MSF Personnel

A late-night drive turned into a near-fatal mishap on the Worli Coastal Road when a speeding Ertiga car lost control and plunged into the Arabian Sea late on Monday night. The vehicle broke through the divider and fell nearly 30 feet into the water near Worli, officials said.

The driver, identified as Frashogor Daryush Battiwala (28), miraculously survived the crash owing to the prompt response of Maharashtra Security Force (MSF) personnel who were patrolling the area at the time. The team immediately jumped into action and pulled the injured driver out of the sinking car.

Senior Police Inspector Arvind Patil of Worli Police Station confirmed the rescue, stating, “We managed to save the driver soon after the accident. He was taken to a nearby government hospital with minor injuries.”

Preliminary investigations revealed that the car was travelling from Mahalaxmi towards Worli around midnight when the driver allegedly lost control due to excessive speed. The impact of the crash was so strong that the car flew off the road and plunged straight into the sea.

Police have recorded the driver’s statement and are examining CCTV footage from the area. Officials are also probing whether Battiwala was under the influence of alcohol during the incident. “The car was moving at high speed and lost control after hitting the divider. Fortunately, the MSF team acted swiftly; otherwise, the consequences could have been tragic,” said a police officer present at the scene.

As of Tuesday morning, the vehicle remains submerged in the sea, and efforts are underway to retrieve it.