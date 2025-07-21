Mumbai Coastal Road Now Monitored with 236 Smart CCTV Cameras

Mumbai’s ambitious coastal infrastructure project — Dharmveer Swarajyarakshak Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Mumbai Coastal Road (South) — has been partially opened to the public in phases. With the completion of the road work, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has introduced advanced surveillance infrastructure to enhance road safety. A total of 236 CCTV cameras, installed at various strategic locations, have been activated. These cameras help monitor traffic, detect accidents in real-time, and provide immediate alerts to the control room. This initiative ensures rapid response to incidents and improves overall safety for daily commuters on the newly constructed coastal stretch.

The coastal road project, stretching 10.58 kilometers from Shamaldas Gandhi Marg (Princess Street Flyover) to the Worli end of the Worli-Bandra Sea Link, aims to offer fast, convenient, and safe travel for Mumbai’s residents. With traffic now flowing in both directions, the BMC has taken multiple safety precautions. High-definition CCTV cameras monitor vehicle count, categorize vehicles, and detect speed limit violations. The cameras play a critical role in regulating traffic behavior and help authorities gather data for traffic management, all in line with the BMC’s long-term vision for modern urban mobility in Mumbai.

The surveillance network consists of four different types of cameras tailored for specific purposes. Video Incident Detection Cameras (VIDS) — 154 in number — are placed every 50 meters inside the twin tunnels. These cameras automatically identify incidents like wrong-way driving and car crashes. They notify the control room immediately, allowing quick assistance and minimal disruption. Another 71 PTZ (Pan-Tilt-Zoom) cameras monitor overall movement and traffic inside the tunnels. These cameras can rotate, zoom, and tilt, making them ideal for identifying critical incidents and providing a detailed view for real-time monitoring.

To monitor the volume and types of vehicles, four ATCC (Automatic Traffic Count and Classification) cameras have been placed at the entry and exit points of the tunnels. These cameras count vehicles and classify them based on type, helping traffic planners and city administrators understand the usage patterns of the coastal road. In addition, seven ANPR (Automatic Number Plate Recognition) cameras have been installed to track vehicles exceeding speed limits. These capture both images and number plates, helping enforcement agencies take appropriate action against violators in a more efficient and automated way.

The Mumbai Coastal Road had earlier seen complaints from locals regarding speeding, illegal racing, and excessive noise. The activation of the CCTV system helps both the BMC and traffic police gain control over such violations. With the entire camera network now functional, BMC has planned for the Coastal Road to remain open 24x7, ensuring round-the-clock convenience. These efforts not only prevent accidents but also ensure immediate action in emergencies. The BMC has urged all motorists using the Mumbai Coastal Road to strictly follow traffic rules, thereby contributing to a safer and more efficient transport experience in the city.