Mumbai Crime Branch Arrests Close Aide of Notorious Drug Trafficker Salim Dola After Dubai Deportation

In a major breakthrough, the Mumbai Crime Branch’s Unit 7 has arrested Mohammad Salim Suhail Shaikh, a close associate of notorious drug trafficker Salim Dola, after his deportation from Dubai. Shaikh had allegedly been operating a vast drug network in India while based in Dubai. Police investigations have revealed his direct involvement in the mephadrone (MD) manufacturing factory that was busted earlier in Maharashtra’s Sangli district.

On 16 February 2024, the Crime Branch’s Unit 7 team received a tip-off that a woman was about to supply drugs in the Kurla area. Acting swiftly, the team laid a trap and arrested Parveen Bano Ghulam Shaikh with 641 grams of mephedrone worth ₹12.20 lakh, along with ₹12 lakh in cash.

During questioning, Parveen revealed that she had procured the drugs through Sajid Mohammad Asif Shaikh alias Dabz, who was part of a network run by Salim Shaikh and Salim Dola from Dubai. Acting on her confession, police arrested Sajid from Mira Road and recovered 3 kg of MD worth ₹6 crore and ₹3.68 lakh in cash from his residence.

Sangli Factory Linked to Dubai Syndicate

As the probe deepened, the Crime Branch uncovered links between the Dubai-based traffickers and a mephadrone manufacturing unit operating in Sangli district. On 25 March 2024, the Crime Branch conducted a raid at the factory and seized 122.5 kg of mephedrone valued at ₹245 crore. Police also recovered raw materials, manufacturing machinery, vehicles, and arrested six persons involved in the operation.

Investigations further revealed that several accused from Surat and Sangli were part of the same syndicate. They reportedly imported precursor chemicals from Dubai to produce MD drugs in India. Police suspect that the chemicals were supplied through a UAE-based chemical supply company.

Seizures Worth ₹256.49 Crore

So far, police have arrested 15 accused, including one woman, in connection with the case. The total value of seized items stands at ₹256.49 crore, comprising:

Mephadrone (MD): 126 kg worth over ₹252 crore

Cash: ₹4.19 crore

Gold ornaments: ₹1.5 lakh

Vehicles: ₹11.4 lakh

Illegal property: ₹55.5 lakh

Key Accused Brought Back from Dubai

A Red Corner Notice had earlier been issued against Mohammad Salim Suhail Shaikh. He was apprehended in the UAE a few weeks ago and deported to India after completion of legal formalities.

On 22 October 2025, the Mumbai Crime Branch formally arrested Shaikh upon his arrival in Mumbai. He was produced before the court, which remanded him to police custody till 30 October 2025 for further investigation.

According to sources, the Salim Dola network has long been linked to the Dawood Ibrahim syndicate. The arrest of Salim Shaikh is being viewed as a major blow to the drug trafficking operations coordinated from Dubai. Officials believe that the syndicate was using multiple routes across Maharashtra and Gujarat to circulate the synthetic drug mephadrone under coded consignments disguised as industrial chemicals.