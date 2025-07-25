Mumbai: Crime Branch Arrests Thane Man for Rs 67 Lakh Scam Using Fake Visas and Jobs

Thane Crime Branch has arrested a man who allegedly cheated job seekers across the country by offering fake overseas employment opportunities. The accused, Mohammad Shafiq Khan (42), ran a bogus consultancy and lured victims with promises of jobs abroad. He provided them with forged visas, fake flight tickets, and fabricated job offer letters.

According to officials, Khan had duped seven people from Gujarat alone, collecting ₹36 lakh from them under the pretext of securing jobs in New Zealand and Azerbaijan. The victims were issued fake documents after handing over the money. Investigations revealed that Khan operated through a consultancy named "S.K. Enterprises Manpower Job Consultancy," which he had set up at a rented office in Thane.

The police further discovered that Khan had conned at least 17 individuals from different states, including Haryana, Punjab, Gujarat, and West Bengal, and pocketed a total of ₹67 lakh. He faces multiple charges under sections of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita at Agripada Police Station in Mumbai.

Preliminary inquiries also revealed that similar fraud cases had already been registered against him at Thane Suburban Police Station and Karnal Police Station in Haryana. Police suspect that the actual number of victims could be higher, as Khan is believed to have targeted many job aspirants under the guise of overseas employment.

Crime Branch officials are continuing their investigation to identify more victims and uncover the full extent of the fraud.