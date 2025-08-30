Mumbai Crime: Gold Worth Rs 5.1 Lakh Snatched from Mulund Trader While Returning from Ganeshotsav

A share trading businessman from Mulund was robbed of gold ornaments worth ₹5.10 lakh while returning home after attending Ganeshotsav celebrations. The incident took place when the businessman stopped on the roadside to relieve himself, and a gang of robbers on a motorcycle targeted him.

The victim, identified as 56-year-old Abhay Metkar, a resident of Mulund (West) and engaged in the stock trading business, had gone to visit his friend Rajesh Thapar in Bhandup on August 27, 2025, for Ganeshotsav. Around 8.30 pm, he was returning home in his Toyota Fortuner. Due to heavy traffic on LBS Road and an urgent need to relieve himself, he took a diversion towards Mulund-Goregaon Link Road and halted near Amar Nagar by the roadside.

While he was relieving himself near a drain, three men arrived on a motorcycle. One of them pressed a sharp object against his back, warning him not to resist. Another forcibly removed two gold rings from his fingers, while the third took off a gold bracelet from his right hand. The man standing behind snatched the gold chain from his neck, even as one of the assailants tightly held his left hand to prevent resistance. Terrified by the sudden assault, Metkar could not raise an alarm, and within moments, the trio sped away towards Amar Nagar on their sports bike.

The robbed jewellery included a gold chain weighing around 60 grams worth nearly ₹3 lakh, a 25-gram gold bracelet valued at about ₹1.25 lakh, a gemstone-studded gold ring of 10 grams worth ₹50,000, and another gold ring of 7 grams worth ₹35,000. In total, ornaments weighing approximately 102 grams with an estimated value of ₹5.10 lakh were stolen.

According to Metkar’s statement, one of the accused was about 20 to 22 years old, dark-skinned, with a long face and light beard, wearing a white shirt with folded sleeves and black trousers. He was the one who snatched the rings and bracelet. The second accused appeared to be around 25 years old, dark-skinned, with a round face and a French-cut beard. He wore a green half-sleeve shirt and held Metkar’s left hand. The third accused, who pressed the sharp object against Metkar’s back and snatched the chain, could not be identified as his face was not visible.

Shaken by the ordeal, Metkar drove home immediately and later informed his wife about the incident through a message. He then went along with his friend Rajesh Thapar to the Mulund police station to lodge a complaint. The Bhandup police have registered a case against three unidentified men and have launched a probe into the matter.