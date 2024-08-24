Mumbai Crime: Husband Kills Wife In Malvani Over An Argument, Surrenders Before Police After Murder

After an argument with his wife, a man killed her. According to police sources, both the husband and his deceased wife had previously gone through broken marriages before marrying each other. After committing the murder, the accused husband surrendered at the Malvani police station. The 26-year-old accused has been identified as Intekhaq Idris Ansari, and he is charged with murdering his 23-year-old wife, Ayesha Akhil Sheikh. Initial investigations suggest that Ayesha had been in contact with her first husband, which led to frequent disputes between the couple.

The incident took place on Saturday morning at 6 AM near Monya Mosque in Ambujwadi, Malad. The couple, Intekhaq and Ayesha, lived together in room number 222 in the same area.

On Saturday morning, Intekhaq went to the Malvani police station and informed the police that he had attacked his wife with a knife and that she was seriously injured. Acting on this information, the Malvani police rushed to the scene. They found Ayesha severely injured and covered in blood. She was immediately taken to Shatabdi Hospital, but due to excessive blood loss, the doctors pronounced her dead. Her body was then sent for a post-mortem examination.

During questioning, the police discovered that the couple often argued over minor family issues. On Saturday morning, another argument broke out between them over a trivial matter, and in a fit of rage, Intekhaq attacked Ayesha's neck with a sharp knife. After committing the crime, he surrendered at the Malvani police station. Following his confession, the police registered a murder case against him and took him into custody.