Mumbai Crime: Tilaknagar Police Book Two Men for Cheating, Sexual Assault of Married Woman; Accused Absconding

Tilaknagar police have registered a case against two men for allegedly duping a 36-year-old married woman and sexually assaulting her. The accused, identified as Mustaq and Irshad, have been booked under multiple sections of the IPC, including cheating, sexual assault, physical assault, and issuing death threats. Both men are currently absconding, and the police are conducting a search operation.

The victim, a married woman residing in the Kurla area with her husband and children, was acquainted with the accused. In October 2020, Mustaq and Irshad convinced her to invest in a scheme by promising triple returns. They reportedly took some of her gold jewelry and pawned it to obtain ₹3.7 lakh from her. However, despite repeated reminders, the promised returns were never delivered.

When the victim demanded her money, the accused began avoiding her and threatened to kill her husband and children. They also forced her to undress, took obscene photographs, and threatened to make them viral. Additionally, they physically assaulted her and sexually abused her, warning her of dire consequences if she disclosed the matter to anyone.

The incidents occurred between October 30, 2020, and October 30, 2023. After enduring blackmail, threats, and harassment for three years, the woman decided to approach the police. She filed a complaint against the accused at the Tilaknagar police station.

Following her complaint, the police registered a case under IPC Sections 420 (cheating), 376 (rape), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 34 (common intention). The investigation is ongoing, and the police have assured that both accused will be arrested soon.