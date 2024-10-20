Mumbai Customs Seize 8.9 Kg of Ganja Worth Rs 8 Crores from Passenger Arriving from Bangkok

Mumbai Customs officials on Saturday, October 19, intercepted a passenger arriving from Bangkok at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIT) and recovered 8.909 kg of suspected ganja (marijuana) concealed in the passenger's baggage. The estimated value of the drugs is around Rs 8 crores.

The drugs were cleverly hidden in boxes containing toys and edible products, making it difficult to detect. The interception was part of a profiling operation conducted by the customs department, which has been actively monitoring incoming flights for illegal substances.

On Oct 19, 2024, CSMIA, Mumbai, made a seizure of NDPS goods purported to be Ganja (Marijuana) having net weight of 8.909 kg with an approx illicit market value of Rs.8 Cr. The contraband was concealed in the boxes containing food stuff and toys kept in baggage of the passenger pic.twitter.com/9EAN7uHj8T — Mumbai Customs-III (@mumbaicus3) October 20, 2024

Upon examination, customs officials found the ganja concealed within the boxes, leading to the immediate arrest of the passenger. The authorities have stated that proceedings against the individual will be conducted in accordance with the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962, and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.