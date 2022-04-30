Mumbai Customs seizes 27 kg drugs being smuggled from US through courier

Mumbai Customs Department has taken major action. The action was taken while drugs were being smuggled from the US to Mumbai by courier. A total of 27.5 kgs of marijuana drugs were seized during the operation. Meanwhile, it is learned that the accused, who is a mastermind in the case, has been arrested by the customs. The search of his house yielded more than 20 kgs of marijuana and more than 120 gems of Hashish.



