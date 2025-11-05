Mumbai Customs Seizes Drugs Worth ₹13 Crore and ₹87 Lakh Foreign Currency in Series of Airport Interceptions

In a string of coordinated operations conducted between October 31 and November 3, 2025, the officers of Mumbai Customs Zone III at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) intercepted multiple passengers involved in smuggling attempts. The seizures included over 13 kilograms of Hydroponic Weed (Marijuana) valued at approximately ₹13 crore, along with foreign currency worth ₹87 lakh.

Acting on specific intelligence, the Customs team first intercepted a passenger arriving from Colombo on flight UL143. During the examination of the checked-in baggage, officers recovered 2.568 kg of Hydroponic Weed concealed inside a trolley bag. The passenger was subsequently arrested under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

In another instance, based on profiling, officers intercepted a passenger arriving from Bangkok on flight 6E-1052. A detailed examination of the baggage revealed 2.390 kg of Hydroponic Weed hidden inside chocolate and chips packets. The passenger was placed under arrest under the NDPS Act.

Further, a passenger arriving from Bangkok on flight SL218 was caught carrying 1.144 kg of Hydroponic Weed concealed inside shampoo bottles, while another passenger from Bangkok on flight AI2353 was found with 6.975 kg of the same substance cleverly hidden in a checked-in trolley bag. Both passengers were arrested under the NDPS Act.

In a separate operation, Customs officials intercepted a passenger departing from Mumbai to Dubai on flight AI2201. Upon examination of the checked-in baggage, officers recovered foreign currency equivalent to ₹87 lakh, which had been concealed inside the trolley bag. The individual was taken into custody under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962.

According to officials, all arrested passengers have been remanded to judicial custody, and further investigations are underway to trace the source and intended recipients of the contraband.