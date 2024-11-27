Mumbai Cyber Cell Foils ₹85 Lakh Cyber Fraud, Recovers Stolen Amount

In a major breakthrough, the West Region Cyber Police station of the Mumbai Crime Branch successfully recovered ₹85 lakh from cyber fraudsters who had duped a businessman from South Mumbai. The fraud was executed using a fake WhatsApp profile.

The alert businessman immediately reported the incident to the cyber helpline number 1930 during the "golden hour" after realizing the fraud. Acting swiftly, the cyber cell team coordinated with the bank to freeze the transfer of funds before it reached the fraudsters' accounts.

According to officials, the incident came to light on November 26, when the complainant, who owns a cement company in South Mumbai, was targeted by cybercriminals. The fraudsters created a fake WhatsApp profile using the businessman’s name and photo. Using this profile, they messaged an employee of the company, claiming to require ₹85 lakh urgently for a significant business deal.

When the employee attempted to call the number, the fraudsters cut the call, citing a meeting, and insisted on an immediate transfer. Believing the message to be genuine, the employee transferred the amount. However, when the employee tried contacting the number again, it was switched off. Realizing something was amiss, the employee informed senior management, who then consulted the businessman. It was confirmed that no such request for funds had been made.

Upon discovering the fraud, the businessman promptly contacted the cyber helpline at 1930. The cyber team acted swiftly, notifying the bank and freezing the transfer. This timely intervention prevented the funds from being siphoned off by the fraudsters.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Datta Nalawade praised the team’s efforts, stating, "Due to the quick response from the cyber helpline team, we successfully prevented ₹85 lakh from falling into the hands of cybercriminals. Further investigations are ongoing to identify and apprehend the culprits behind the fake WhatsApp profile."

As per statistics released by the cyber cell, similar proactive measures in the past 24 hours alone have saved ₹1.31 crore from being lost to cyber fraud. In 2024, the Mumbai Cyber Cell has reportedly prevented frauds amounting to ₹136 crore as of November 26.

Authorities urge citizens to remain vigilant and report cyber frauds immediately to the helpline at 1930 to ensure swift action.