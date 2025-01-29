Mumbai: Cyber Fraudster Dupes Woman of ₹8.17 Lakh Through WhatsApp Task Scam After Paying ₹150

In a shocking incident of cyber fraud, a 42-year-old woman from Andheri was duped of ₹8.17 lakh by an unidentified cybercriminal. The scam began with the victim being added to a WhatsApp group after transferring a nominal amount of ₹150. The fraudster manipulated her by assigning tasks and promising high commissions.

The woman, an employee of a private courier company, lodged a complaint with Andheri police, leading to the registration of a case under charges of fraud and IT Act violations.

The incident started on January 11, when the victim received a call on her Telegram account from an unidentified individual who requested her mobile and UPI details. She complied, and soon after, ₹150 was transferred to her account. She then received a message from her bank confirming the deposit.

The fraudster sent her a link, requesting her to join a WhatsApp group. Upon joining, she was assigned simple tasks, which, when completed, resulted in small commission payments being credited to her account.

Encouraged by the initial payments, the victim was later asked to invest larger sums to complete advanced tasks with the promise of higher commissions.

Initially hesitant, the victim eventually agreed to transfer money, lured by the promise of higher earnings. She transferred varying amounts, including ₹1.5 lakh, ₹1 lakh, and ₹50,000. Despite completing the assigned tasks, her principal investment and promised commission were never returned.

When the victim inquired about her money, the fraudster, identifying himself as Arjun Bajwa, demanded an additional ₹4.5 lakh, citing her "low credit score" as the reason for the delay in payment. Sensing foul play, the victim refused to transfer any more money.

Realizing she had been scammed, the woman approached the Andheri police and lodged a complaint. The police have registered a case under relevant sections of fraud and the IT Act. An investigation is underway to identify and apprehend the cybercriminal.