Mumbai Cylinder Blast: Major Fire at Residential Building Sparks Panic Among Residents

A major fire broke out on the 14th floor of Ansari Heights in Dongri on Tuesday afternoon. The Mumbai Fire Brigade declared it a level one fire, with no injuries reported. However, a cylinder blast added to the chaos, creating panic among residents of nearby homes.

A major fire broke out at Ansari Heights in Dongri on November 27 afternoon. Fire fighting going on. No one was reported injured. A cylinder blast captured in video. @lokmattimesengpic.twitter.com/NODZlPIKFd — Amit Srivastava (@s_amit007) November 27, 2024

According to the Mumbai Fire Brigade, the call came in at around 1:07 PM on November 27, 2024. The fire has been confined to the 14th floor of the 15-story building. Four fire engines, along with firefighting equipment, were deployed to control the blaze. The building is located near Ajwa Sweet Shop, Nishan Pada Road in Dongri.