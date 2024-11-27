Mumbai Cylinder Blast: Major Fire at Residential Building Sparks Panic Among Residents
By Amit Srivastava | Published: November 27, 2024 01:58 PM2024-11-27T13:58:53+5:302024-11-27T14:04:28+5:30
A major fire broke out on the 14th floor of Ansari Heights in Dongri on Tuesday afternoon. The Mumbai Fire Brigade declared it a level one fire, with no injuries reported. However, a cylinder blast added to the chaos, creating panic among residents of nearby homes.
Watch Video:
A major fire broke out at Ansari Heights in Dongri on November 27 afternoon. Fire fighting going on. No one was reported injured. A cylinder blast captured in video. @lokmattimesengpic.twitter.com/NODZlPIKFd— Amit Srivastava (@s_amit007) November 27, 2024
According to the Mumbai Fire Brigade, the call came in at around 1:07 PM on November 27, 2024. The fire has been confined to the 14th floor of the 15-story building. Four fire engines, along with firefighting equipment, were deployed to control the blaze. The building is located near Ajwa Sweet Shop, Nishan Pada Road in Dongri.