Mumbai Cylinder Blast: Major Fire at Residential Building Sparks Panic Among Residents

By Amit Srivastava | Published: November 27, 2024 01:58 PM2024-11-27T13:58:53+5:302024-11-27T14:04:28+5:30

A major fire broke out on the 14th floor of Ansari Heights in Dongri on Tuesday afternoon. The Mumbai ...

Mumbai Cylinder Blast: Major Fire at Residential Building Sparks Panic Among Residents | Mumbai Cylinder Blast: Major Fire at Residential Building Sparks Panic Among Residents

Fire Erupts on 14th Floor of Ansari Heights in Dongri, Cylinder Blast Creates Panic

A major fire broke out on the 14th floor of Ansari Heights in Dongri on Tuesday afternoon. The Mumbai Fire Brigade declared it a level one fire, with no injuries reported. However, a cylinder blast added to the chaos, creating panic among residents of nearby homes.

Watch Video: 

According to the Mumbai Fire Brigade, the call came in at around 1:07 PM on November 27, 2024. The fire has been confined to the 14th floor of the 15-story building. Four fire engines, along with firefighting equipment, were deployed to control the blaze. The building is located near Ajwa Sweet Shop, Nishan Pada Road in Dongri.

Open in app
Tags :Mumbai FireFire BrigadeFire AccidentDongriBrihanmumbai Municipal CorporationCylinder Blast