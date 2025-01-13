Mumbai: Dharavi Police Nab Seven in Cinematic-Style Robbery at 70-Year-Old Woman's House

Dharavi Police have arrested seven individuals in connection with the robbery of a 70-year-old woman’s house. The gang, reportedly inspired by a TV series, executed the crime with careful planning. Four suspects were arrested within three hours of the incident. Police are still working to locate the eighth suspect involved in the crime.

The incident occurred on Sunday evening, between 4:15 PM and 4:30 PM, when a group of eight people targeted the elderly woman at her residence. According to police sources, the gang included both men and women, who executed the robbery with precision.

The victim reported that two women initially entered her house under false pretenses. They subdued her by tying her hands and feet, gagging her mouth with cloth, and spraying chili powder in her eyes. Moments later, the other gang members joined in, looting cash and gold ornaments from the house. They also forcibly removed the victim’s gold bangles, earrings, chain, and took cash before fleeing the scene.

Following the complaint filed at 11:15 PM on Sunday, the police launched an immediate investigation. Within three hours, four suspects, including a minor, were arrested. On Monday evening, three more accused were taken into custody.

The arrested suspects were produced in court and have been remanded to police custody until January 15.