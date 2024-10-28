Mumbai: Dindoshi Police Arrest 28-Year-Old Drug Supplier, Seize MD Drugs Worth Rs 72 Lakh

Mumbai, Maharashtra (October 28, 2024): Dindoshi Police arrested a 28-year-old drug supplier in the Goregaon area and recovered MD drugs valued at approximately ₹72 lakh in the international market.

The arrest took place during an operation aimed at curbing drug trafficking in the region. Following the arrest, the police presented the suspect in court, where he was remanded to police custody for three days.

Police have registered a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and have initiated further investigations into the case.

(With inputs from ANI)