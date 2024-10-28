Mumbai Police Seize ₹1.32 Crore in Cash from Five Individuals Ahead of Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024

In the run-up to the Maharashtra Assembly elections and amidst the Model Code of Conduct, Mumbai Police seized cash amounting to Rs 1.32 crore in South Mumbai. The cash was found in possession of five individuals, who have now been detained for questioning by the police.

Mumbai Police received information that five individuals were carrying bags filled with cash around the Bhuleshwar market area, specifically near the Bhoiwada locality. Acting on this tip, officers detained the suspects. Given the potential involvement of large amounts of cash, the 186-Flying Squad Team (FST) of the Mumbadevi Assembly constituency was called to the spot. Subsequently, the suspects were taken to the VP Road Police Station for further investigation.

The FST team and VP Road Police conducted detailed questioning of the suspects and searched their bags, recovering a total of Rs 1.32 Cr in cash.

The Income Tax Department has been informed of the seizure, and the police are currently interrogating the five individuals to ascertain the source of the cash and its intended purpose.