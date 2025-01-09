Mumbai: Dongri PSI Accused of Demanding Bribe to Secure Bail in NDPS Case

A police sub-inspector from Dongri police station has been alleged of demanding a bribe. A complainant alleged that the officer threatened to implicate his brother in an NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) case unless a bribe of ₹2.7 lakh was paid.

According to information from the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), the complainant's brother was arrested on October 14, 2024, under the NDPS Act. The complainant alleged that Police Sub-Inspector Gyanesh Yedge threatened that his brother would not be granted bail unless the bribe was paid.

Distressed by the officer’s demand, the complainant approached the ACB on October 16, 2024, and filed a formal complaint. Following the complaint, the ACB launched an investigation and found the allegations to be true.

During the probe, it was revealed that Yedge warned the complainant that if commercial quantities of drugs were shown to be recovered from his brother, he would face 7 to 8 years of imprisonment without bail. However, Yedge assured that if a bribe of ₹3 lakh was paid, he would report the recovery of a smaller quantity of drugs, reducing the severity of the charges. Eventually, the officer settled for ₹2.7 lakh.

Acting on the complaint, the ACB investigated and confirmed the validity of the allegations. Subsequently, a case has been registered against Sub-Inspector Gyanesh Yedge under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

The investigation is ongoing, and ACB officials have vowed strict action against the accused officer.