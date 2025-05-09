Mumbai Drug Bust: Narcotics Worth Rs 5.80 Crore Seized, Three Arrested

In a major crackdown on drug trafficking, Mumbai Police’s Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) seized narcotics worth Rs 5.80 crore in three separate operations conducted across Powai, Oshiwara and Dadar areas. The special operations were carried out on May 5 and 6, 2025, leading to the arrest of three drug peddlers.

In the first operation, Azad Maidan Unit conducted a raid on May 5 in the Saki Vihar Road area of Powai. During routine patrolling, police apprehended a suspicious individual and recovered 108 grams of mephedrone (MD) from his possession. The seized drugs are estimated to be worth Rs 21.60 lakh in the illicit market. A case has been registered against the accused under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and further investigation is underway.

The second operation was carried out by the Ghatkopar Unit in the Lokhandwala Back Road area of Oshiwara. Police recovered 2.040 kilograms of hydroponic weed from the accused, valued at around Rs 2.04 crore.

In the third action near Dadar Catering College, the Worli Unit arrested an individual with 3.550 kilograms of high-grade hydroponic weed, valued at approximately Rs 3.55 crore. Both accused in these cases have also been booked under the NDPS Act.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that the arrested individuals were involved in the illegal trafficking of hydroponic cannabis in the Oshiwara and Dadar areas. Authorities have also noted a worrying trend: an increasing number of educated youths are turning to such high-end narcotics.

This successful operation was led by Police Inspector Rajendra Dahiphale of Azad Maidan Unit, Anil Dhole of the Ghatkopar Unit, and Santosh Salunkhe of the Worli Unit.