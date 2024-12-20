Mumbai Drug Busts: Authorities Seize Rs 15.20 Crore and Rs 1.15 Crore Worth Narcotics Ahead of New Year

As the New Year approaches, authorities in Mumbai have intensified their efforts to curb drug supply in the city. In two separate operations, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and Mumbai Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) seized drugs worth ₹15.20 crore and ₹1.15 crore, respectively.

NCB'sMajorSeizuresWorth ₹15.20Crore

The Narcotics Control Bureau's Mumbai Zonal Unit executed two significant operations, resulting in the seizure of drugs worth ₹15.20 crore and the arrest of two individuals.

Operation 1:DrugsCultivatedinaBedroom

Based on inputs from technical intelligence, the NCB tracked a suspicious parcel sent via dark web operations. The parcel, containing 1.23 grams of mescaline drugs, was seized from a post office in Mumbai. To uncover the supply chain, NCB followed a controlled delivery plan, leading to the arrest of the parcel receiver.

Further searches at the accused's residence uncovered hydroponic cannabis plants weighing 489 grams, being cultivated in a controlled bedroom environment. The accused admitted to sourcing the parcel through the dark web.

Operation 2:HybridCannabisfromThailand

Acting on a tip-off regarding a drug consignment from Thailand, the NCB identified suspicious baggage aboard Thai Airways Flight TG 317 from Bangkok to Mumbai. On December 17, the baggage was intercepted at Mumbai Airport, revealing 13 kilograms of hybrid strain cannabis.

Following this discovery, the NCB traced a suspect to Kolhapur, leading to their arrest on December 19.

MumbaiANCSeizesHeroinWorth ₹1.15Crore

In a separate operation, the Mumbai Crime Branch's Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) seized heroin worth ₹1.15 crore and arrested two traffickers in the Aarey Colony area.

The Ghatkopar Unit of ANC received confidential information about a large consignment of drugs arriving in the area. During patrols, two suspects were detained, and 288 grams of heroin were recovered from them. The drugs are valued at approximately ₹1.15 crore in the illegal market.

The investigation in both cases is ongoing, with authorities determined to dismantle the drug networks ahead of the festive season.