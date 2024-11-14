Mumbai: Drunken Man Assaults Senior Police Inspector During Night Patrol in Bandra

In a shocking incident, a 41-year-old man, identified as Varun Rakesh Chopra, allegedly assaulted Senior Police Inspector Manoj Vilas Gujar of Oshiwara Police Station during a night patrol in the Bandra area. The accused, reportedly under the influence of alcohol, is said to have verbally abused and physically attacked the officer, according to police reports.

Inspector Manoj Gujar, currently serving as the acting Senior Inspector at Oshiwara Police Station, resides in the police quarters in Bandra. He was conducting his night rounds on Tuesday, visiting various police stations from Oshiwara to Bandra. Late at night, as he passed near Galaxy Apartments on B.J. Road, close to Bollywood actor Salman Khan's residence, Gujar noticed a man driving under the influence near a signal at National Bakery.

When Inspector Gujar stopped the vehicle to question the driver, the individual, identified later as Varun Chopra, appeared visibly intoxicated. As Gujar began his inquiry, the man became aggressive, initially engaging in a verbal altercation before suddenly attacking the officer, landing a forceful punch on Gujar's face. The assault caused injury to Gujar and disrupted the officer's duties. Police officers present at the scene intervened, using force to subdue Chopra before taking him to the police station for further questioning.

Following a complaint from Inspector Gujar, Bandra Police have registered a case against Chopra for assaulting a police officer on duty, verbally abusing, and obstructing government work.

Investigations reveal that Varun Chopra is employed with a private company and resides in a rented flat on the first floor of Vagoville building on Shirley Rajan Road, Bandra. The accused was issued a notice under Section 35(3) and subsequently released.