Mumbai: Eight-year-old raped in Agripada, accused arrested

A shocking incident took place in Agripada area in Mumbai on Friday when a young man raped an eight-year-old girl who was out of the house to buy ice cream. Agripada police found the body in just a few hours at Dhobighat on Satara Road. The 38-year-old accused has already been booked for the Pocso offense.

The victim, an eight-year-old girl living with her grandmother in Agripada area, came down the building on Friday evening to buy ice cream. After a long time, she did not return home, so her grandmother came downstairs and tried to find her in the surrounding area. After a long time, she saw her sitting alone on the ground floor of a building in the same area. When she was taken home, she started crying. Grandma called the woman next door, suspecting something was amiss. When she took the girl into custody, she said that she had been abused by a young man living in the area. The woman immediately informed the police about the incident on 100 number. The victim was examined at Nair Hospital and found to have been raped.