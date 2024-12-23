Mumbai: Engineer Duped of ₹10 Lakh Over Fake Job Offer in Singapore

A 47-year-old electrical engineer from Santacruz has been duped of ₹10 lakh by a fraudster who promised him a lucrative job in Singapore. The Santacruz Police have registered a case and are currently investigating the matter.

The victim, Shravan Poduri, originally from Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, currently resides in Santacruz and works for a private company. Aspiring to secure a job abroad, Shravan had uploaded his resume on the job portal Indeed Recruiter.

On December 18, he received a call from an unknown number. The caller, posing as a representative from Indeed Recruiter, claimed to offer him a job at a reputed company in Singapore. Over the next few days, Shravan was asked to pay money under various pretexts, including registration fees, document verification, and visa processing. In total, Shravan ended up transferring ₹9,99,333.

Despite paying the hefty amount, the fraudster demanded more money, which raised Shravan's suspicions. When he asked for a refund, the fraudster disconnected the call and became unreachable. Realizing he had been duped, Shravan immediately reported the incident to the cybercrime helpline (1930) and later filed a formal complaint with the Santacruz Police Station.

The police have begun their investigation and are working to trace the culprit. Authorities have advised job seekers to verify the authenticity of job offers and recruitment agencies before making any payments.