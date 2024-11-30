Mumbai Extortion Case: Woman Files False Sexual Assault Case Against Her Boyfriend After Financial Dispute; Extorts Rs 5 Lakh

A shocking case has come to light where a woman, who had filed a sexual assault case against her boyfriend after a financial dispute of ₹15 lakh, allegedly demanded ₹5 lakh from his father to withdraw the complaint. The MHB police have filed a case of extortion against the woman, her father, brother, and a relative. Summons will soon be issued to the four accused for questioning, after which legal action will be taken, confirmed the police.

The complainant, a 65-year-old flower vendor from Dadar, revealed that his son was in a relationship with a woman, referred to as Nita (name changed). Over the course of their relationship, Nita borrowed ₹15 lakh from his son, citing various reasons, but failed to return the money despite repeated requests. This led to disputes between the couple, during which Nita allegedly threatened not to return the money and challenged him to take whatever action he deemed fit.

To escalate matters, Nita and her family began defaming the complainant’s family among their relatives and neighbors. To resolve the conflict, both families decided to meet on June 7, 2024, at the woman’s residence in Ganpat Patil Nagar, Borivali.

During the meeting, Nita and her family allegedly threatened to file a false complaint against the man’s son with the Borivali police and demanded ₹5 lakh to not proceed with the complaint. However, the complainant refused to pay the amount and instead demanded the return of ₹15 lakh owed by Nita. The dispute led to a heated verbal exchange.

Following this, Nita filed a sexual assault complaint against the man’s son at Gorai Police Station. The police registered a case based on her complaint. Upon learning of this, the complainant approached Nita again, during which she and her relative allegedly demanded an additional ₹5 lakh to withdraw the sexual assault case. They even threatened to ruin the life of his son if the amount was not paid.

The complainant then approached the MHB police and narrated the entire incident. After an investigation, the police filed an extortion case against Nita and her three family members under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. The investigation is ongoing, and the accused will soon be summoned for questioning. Legal action will follow based on their statements, said the police.