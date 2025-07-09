Mumbai: FDA Suspends Caterers' License After MLA Sanjay Gaikwad Assaults Canteen Staff Over Food Quality

Mumbai, Maharashtra (July 9, 2025): The Food and Drug Administration has suspended the licence of Ajanta Caterers, which operates the canteen at the Akashvani MLA hostel, after Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad assaulted an employee over alleged poor food quality, ANI reported. The FDA acted after inspecting the canteen and seizing food items suspected to be stale. Samples were collected earlier in the day, and the licence was officially cancelled by evening.

The incident took place on Tuesday night when Gaikwad received dinner from the canteen. He alleged that the dal and rice were stale and foul-smelling. Enraged, he reportedly stormed into the canteen and assaulted a staff member. A video of the incident, which has since gone viral, shows Gaikwad in a vest and towel, forcing the employee to smell the dal before slapping and punching him. The employee is seen falling to the floor while Gaikwad continues the assault.

The video triggered strong reactions from political leaders across party lines. Speaking in the Maharashtra Assembly, Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Anil Parab demanded Gaikwad’s suspension and urged Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to take strict action. Fadnavis admitted that the MLA's behaviour was inappropriate and said it tarnished the image of all elected representatives.

“I have taken note of the matter. Such behaviour is not acceptable. The vegetables may have smelled bad, but beating someone over it is not right,” said Fadnavis. He added that elected officials should not resort to violence as it lowers the dignity of the legislature. He called on the Speaker to decide what action should be taken.

MLA Gaikwad has defended his actions by accusing the canteen of consistently serving unhygienic food. He claimed the food included stale meals and spoiled eggs. Gaikwad said he had raised the issue several times but no action was taken. He also said he would react in the same way again if faced with similar circumstances.

Gaikwad has previously made headlines for controversial remarks and aggressive behaviour. In 2024, he offered a cash reward to anyone who cut off Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s tongue. In 2025, he apologised after making inappropriate remarks about police officers. He was also seen thrashing a youth with a stick in a separate video last year.