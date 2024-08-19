Mumbai: FIR Filed After Ticket Examiner Attacked on AC Local Train

The Government Railway Police (GRP) announced on Monday that it has registered a case and launched an investigation following an attack on a Traveling Ticket Examiner (TTE) aboard a moving Churchgate-Virar fast ac local train.

In a statement issued on Monday, the GRP said, "A video got circulated on social media platforms recently, regarding Some people attacking an on-duty Ticket Checking Staff in AC local. We have taken necessary cognisance of the matter and an offence has been registered at Borivali Railway Police Station. Investigation has started in this offence."

"It is certainly not wise to lose temper and violate the law and being on the wrong side of the law. We all should strive to be better citizens and respect the lawful duty rendered by staff. Let's be disciplined, responsible citizens and promote fraternity. Also, we urge passengers to travel with valid ticket/pass," it added.

S. Jasbir Singh A Ticket Collector Was Assaulted By 3Passengers In A Local Train In Mumbai After He Asked For Tickets

After Finding They Are Widout Ticket TC Told Them To Pay Fine, They Torned His Shirt, Injured Him.



People Were Busy Making Video Instead Of Saving Old TC.#shamepic.twitter.com/XyKoA5Vfow — ਹਤਿੰਦਰ ਸਿੰਘ (@Rajput131313) August 17, 2024

The incident occurred on August 15 when three passengers were apprehended traveling in AC local but having first class tickets. They were asked to pay the fare and penalty. While this was going on, three persons (not related to the apprehended passengers) started creating ruckus on this issues, misbehaved with him and physically attacked, as shown in a viral two-minute video posted on social media.

Mumbai: Video after a passenger allegedly assaulted a TTE in Churchgate-Viral Fast AC Local Train.#Mumbai#MumbaiLocal#MumbaiVideopic.twitter.com/dczWO9CUYR — Abhishek Yadav (@geopolimics) August 16, 2024

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) and GRP were called to Borivali station, where the train had arrived. Aniket Bhosle, 27, one of the key accused, was taken to the RPF post, where he issued a written apology and was released without further action. Singh did not wish to press charges, reportedly due to Bhosle's recent job interview. However, assaulting a government servant is a criminal offence. The GRP has filed the FIR under the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, but no arrests have been made.

