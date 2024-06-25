Mumbai: FIR Registered Against 718 People for Wrong-Side Driving

Mumbai Police, in collaboration with local police stations, has cracked down on drivers violating traffic rules by driving in the wrong direction. A total of 732 drivers have been penalized, and several vehicles have been seized as part of the enforcement measures.

Joint Commissioner of Traffic, Anil Kumbhare, told that a total of 718 FIRs have been registered against those driving on the wrong side. Following the FIRs, some vehicles have also been seized. Action has been taken under IPC sections 279 and 336, along with the Motor Vehicle Act.

A traffic police official mentioned that a special campaign was launched against those driving on the wrong side. This campaign was conducted from June 15 to June 23.

In Mumbai, there were numerous complaints about one-way routes and vehicles driving in the opposite direction. In response, the police initiated this special campaign against the violators. Those who broke the rules have been registered under FIR and issued notices under section 41A of the CRPC.

