Mumbai Fire: 13 Injured After Massive Blaze Erupts at Seven-Story Residential Building in Ghatkopar; 90 Rescued

A huge fire broke out in a residential building in Mumbai's Ghatkopar area on the night of Friday and Saturday, September 14. According to the information, the blaze erupted at around 1:35 AM in the Shanti Sagar Building located in Ramabai Colony, Pantnagar area, injuring at least 13 residents who were admitted to the nearest hospital.

The fire was reported to CP Control, prompting a swift response from local fire services. The fire erupted from the common electric meter cabin on the ground floor of the building and quickly spread to the entire seven-story building.

According to the information, 80 to 90 residents were stranded on various floors, however, Firefighters extinguish the blaze by 2:06 AM. Emergency services, along with the local police, have rescued the trapped residents using the staircase, ensuring their safe evacuation.

The injured people are identified as Harsha Anil Bhise (F, 35), Sweety Sandip Kadam (F, 45), Janvi Milind Raigaonkar (F, 17), Priyanka Kale (F, 30), Jasim Salim Sayyad (M, 17), Jyoti Milind Raigaonkar (F, 32), Firoza Iqbal Shaikh (F, 35), Laxmi Laxman Kadam (F, 50), Laxman Rambhau Kadam (M, 60), Mansi Shrivastava (F, 24), Akshara Sachin Date (F, 19), Abid Shah (M, 22) and Amir Iqbal Khan (M, 27).

All the injured have been admitted to the casualty ward of Dr Maitri of Rajawadi Mun Hospital and are undergoing treatment.